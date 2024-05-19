Next Article

The BIP 5 Unity comes in 3 color options

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch launched in India at ₹7,000

By Akash Pandey 12:57 pm May 19, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Amazfit has expanded its smartwatch portfolio in India with the launch of the BIP 5 Unity. This new model follows last year's release of the BIP 5. The smartwatch is available in Gray, Charcoal, and Pink colors at a price of ₹6,999. It will be available for purchase from Amazon and Amazfit India's official website. The BIP 5 Unity offers a significantly large display, a long-lasting battery life, and a range of health and fitness monitoring capabilities.

Display and more

Take a look at the specifications

The BIP 5 Unity is equipped with a 1.91-inch HD LCD display and offers over 100 vibrant watch faces. In terms of durability, the watch has a stainless steel frame. Also, it bears an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It provides calendar reminders, call notifications, sedentary reminders, and smartphone app notifications. The BIP 5 Unity smartwatch offers more than 120 sports modes, and claims up to 11 days of battery life.

Health and fitness

Health and connectivity features of the watch

The BIP 5 Unity is equipped with a BioTracker 3 PPG biometric sensor, an accelerometer sensor, and a three-axis motion sensor. It also boasts advanced health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, as well as stress levels tracking. The device supports Bluetooth (v5.2) calling with its built-in microphone and speaker, and includes Amazon Alexa voice assistant. However, it lacks GPS connectivity, unlike its predecessor. On the software front, the watch boots Zepp OS 3.0, with over 70 downloadable apps.