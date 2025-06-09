What's the story

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, has been named in a police complaint filed by the Mehta family through its Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The trust runs Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The complaint alleges that Jagdishan received ₹2.05 crore from a former trustee of the LKMM Trust to harass the father of a current trustee.

HDFC has dismissed the complaint as "malicious and baseless," prompting investors to closely watch stock behavior.