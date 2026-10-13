Fitch Solutions's BMI raises India's 2026-27 growth forecast to 7.5%
Good news for India's economy: BMI, part of Fitch Solutions, now expects the country to grow 7.5% in 2026-27, up from its earlier 6.8% prediction.
This boost comes thanks to stronger-than-expected momentum and big investments in artificial intelligence (AI).
Still, BMI points out that rising oil prices and possible El Nino weather troubles could make things tricky.
India starts FY27 with 7.8% GDP
India kicked off FY27 with a solid 7.8% GDP jump, and the next quarter might hit 8.3%, helped by major AI projects from companies like Reliance and Microsoft and the government's SHANTI Act.
But looking ahead to 2027-28, BMI has actually trimmed its forecast a bit (now at 6.3%) due to worries about energy costs hitting wallets and El Nino possibly hurting crops and rural incomes, which could mean higher prices for everyone.