What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped in between ₹30,927 crore and ₹32,576 crore in the Indian equity markets in the last six trading sessions of March.

The inflow is largely due to attractive valuations, a strengthening Rupee, and improvements in macroeconomic indicators.

The renewed interest from FPIs has led to a massive recovery of about 6% in the benchmark index Nifty.