Google settles Android TV antitrust case with ₹20cr fine
What's the story
Google has settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ending an antitrust probe into its behavior in the Android TV market.
The investigation was initiated after two people alleged that Google forced TV manufacturers to accept restrictive terms for using its Android TV OS.
Despite opposition from CCI member Anil Agrawal, who said the settlement had no merit, it has now been approved.
After applying a discount of 15%, the final settlement amount came to ₹20.24 crore.
Case details
Allegations against Google: Restrictive agreements and stifled innovation
The crux of the matter here was the allegation that Google "misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on OEMs."
These included bundling Play Store with Android TV and preventing the development or use of rival versions of the OS.
The CCI said these actions "curbed competition and placed unrelated obligations on Original Equipment Manufacturers... ultimately stifling innovation."
Market control
Google's dominance and the agreements in question
The CCI's investigation concluded that Google had violated multiple provisions of India's Competition Act.
It found Android TV to be a dominant player in the licensable smart TV operating system market, while the Play Store leads among app stores on such platforms.
The agreements in question, including Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA) and Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC), imposed "unfair terms."
They forced TV makers to pre-install Google's apps suite and limiting their ability to innovate or use alternative platforms.
Settlement proposal
Google's response and proposed changes
Following the allegations, Google submitted a settlement application under India's new competition settlement framework.
As part of its proposed "New India Agreement," the company offered to decouple Play Store and Play Services from Android TV, enabling manufacturers to license them separately.
Google also agreed to waive the requirement for an ACC for devices shipped to India without Google apps.
This move gives TV makers greater freedom to build and sell products using alternative Android versions without facing penalties.