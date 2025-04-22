What's the story

Google has settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ending an antitrust probe into its behavior in the Android TV market.

The investigation was initiated after two people alleged that Google forced TV manufacturers to accept restrictive terms for using its Android TV OS.

Despite opposition from CCI member Anil Agrawal, who said the settlement had no merit, it has now been approved.

After applying a discount of 15%, the final settlement amount came to ₹20.24 crore.