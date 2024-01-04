Gujarat in talks with global chipmakers for investments: Chief Minister

Gujarat is holding its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next week

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told Reuters on Thursday that the state government is in talks with semiconductor firms from Japan, South Korea, and the United States to bring investment to the region. This news comes just before the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a major event happening next week in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, which aims to boost business connections and showcase Gujarat's potential.

Initial investment agreements worth $86 billion signed

In preparation for the summit, Gujarat has already secured preliminary investment deals worth $86 billion with 58 companies. The event seeks to foster further investment and collaboration between global businesses and the state, particularly in industries like the semiconductor sector. By highlighting Gujarat's capabilities, the summit aims to solidify its position as a hub for various industries.