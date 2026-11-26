Leave US or quit: IBM to H-1B visa holders
What's the story
In a major move, IBM has announced its decision to stop sponsoring US work visas and Green Cards for most positions in its consulting business. The decision comes as part of the company's strategy to adapt to changing business needs and skill availability. The move is likely to affect thousands of Indian professionals working in the US tech sector, especially those on H-1B visas or awaiting Green Cards.
Employee choices
Employees given 2 options
The affected employees have been given two options: either continue working for IBM from outside the US or leave their jobs by December 31, 2026.
This decision specifically impacts the IBM Consulting division, which employs over 150,000 people worldwide.
According to reports, employees have three weeks to decide if they want to relocate. Those who don't accept an overseas position will be offered three months' severance pay.
Business impact
Consulting business growth challenges
It's important to note that IBM's decision doesn't apply to all its business units but only most positions within the consulting division.
The move comes amid challenges in maintaining growth in this particular sector, which has remained largely flat since 2024.
IBM has been transforming itself into a software-focused firm through acquisitions such as Red Hat, HashiCorp, and Confluent.
Relocation prospects
India major destination for transfers
For those willing to stay with IBM, moving to another country is one option. India could be a major destination for these transfers.
A report by Rest of World said IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19.
Of these, 1,125 positions were in India, while Singapore had 23 vacancies and the UK had 18.
Immigration concerns
US immigration policy changes impact tech companies
IBM's decision comes as the US administration has increased scrutiny of employment-based immigration programs like the H-1B visa.
The Trump administration has sought to make this program more restrictive, including a proposed $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions and changes to the visa selection process that prioritize higher-paid positions.
Last month, Microsoft, Adobe, and several tech outsourcing companies were restricted from participating in the Permanent Labor Certification program.