Why Trump has ordered Section 301 investigation into EU
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has slammed the European Union (EU) for imposing an €890 million ($1 billion) fine on Google. He termed the move as "illegal" and "highly unethical," saying it was unfair to American companies. The penalty was imposed by the European Commission for allegedly violating EU rules aimed at curbing Big Tech's power.
Trade probe
Investigation into EU trade practices
In response to the EU's decision, Trump announced on social media that his administration would launch a Section 301 investigation into the practice of "ROBBING" American companies.
The investigation will look into whether the EU's trade practices are unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory.
This move could potentially escalate trade tensions between Washington and Brussels.
Tariff threats
Trump threatens 'substantial tariff' on EU
Trump has also accused the EU of unfairly fining US tech giants like Apple, Meta, and Amazon.
He said in his post that the US wouldn't tolerate being treated as a "PIGGYBANK" for Europe.
The President threatened a "substantial TARIFF" on the EU as retaliation for what he called their illegal conduct against American companies.
Company statement
Google's response to the fine and Trump's investigation
In light of the EU's fine and Trump's announced investigation, Google has reiterated its commitment to comply with the Digital Markets Act.
Jose Castaneda, a spokesperson for the company, said they have raised concerns about the impact of recent European Commission decisions.
However, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft were yet to comment on this matter at the time of writing.
Regulatory action
Context on the EU's fine against Google
The EU's antitrust fine against Google was for stifling competition and limiting consumer choice through its mobile Android operating system.
The European Commission, which is the bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, said it was acting in consumers' interest after investigating Google.
Despite Trump's threats of retaliation, the EU continues to impose strict digital regulations on major tech companies across the globe.