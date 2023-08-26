I-T Department launches revamped website for ease of taxpayers

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 02:54 pm 1 min read

Dynamic Due Date alerts keep users informed

The Income Tax Department has launched a revamped website boasting a user-friendly interface, value-added functionalities, and new modules. This comprehensive tax information hub provides easy access to direct tax laws, income tax circulars, rules, and notifications, all hyperlinked and cross-referenced for user convenience. The portal was unveiled by the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Nitin Gupta.

The Taxpayer Services Module streamlines IT filing

Taxpayers can now file their income tax returns using the 'Taxpayer Services Module,' which offers a variety of relevant tools. The redesigned site features a mobile-responsive layout, a 'Mega Menu' for content organization, and new features that are explained via a guided virtual tour and button indicators.

The innovative 'dynamic due date alerts functionality' assists taxpayers in meeting deadlines by providing tooltips, reverse countdowns, and links to relevant portals. This feature ensures users stay informed about crucial dates and can access necessary resources efficiently. Users can access the website by logging on to this link: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

