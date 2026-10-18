India bars sugarcane feedstocks for ethanol from November 2026

India just announced that, starting in November 2026, oil companies will not use sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, or B-heavy molasses to make ethanol for mixing into gasoline.

Instead, they are switching to alternatives like maize and C-heavy molasses to secure about 11 billion liters of ethanol.

The main goal? To keep enough sugar available at home, especially with recent weather problems, while still rolling out E20 gasoline nationwide.