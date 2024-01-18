India's air passenger traffic to double to 300mn by 2030

1/3

Business 1 min read

India's air passenger traffic to double to 300mn by 2030

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:02 pm Jan 18, 202403:02 pm

Scindia mentioned that India is the world's third largest domestic civil aviation market and the seventh largest international civil aviation market

India's domestic air passenger traffic will reach 300 million by 2030, doubling from its current count, said Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. In 2023, the air passenger traffic was 153 million. The minister shared the forecast at the Wings India 2024 event in Hyderabad. He noted that domestic air traffic has already surpassed pre-COVID levels with a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade, while international traffic grew at 6.1%.

2/3

India is third largest domestic civil aviation market: Scindia

"Today India is the third largest domestic civil aviation market in the world, the seventh largest international civil aviation market in the world," said Scindia. Also, in last 15 years, domestic cargo grew by 60% while international cargo soared by 53%. This growth of civil aviation sector is attributed to government investments in airport infrastructure and a surge in demand, signaling an increase in spending.

3/3

Addressing capacity constraints, preparing for future demand

Despite setbacks such as Go First's collapse last year and the grounding of approximately 160 aircraft by IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet until December 2023, Scindia highlighted the government's commitment to address the booming demand. He explained that the government is preparing for the potential demand by rasising capacities, removing bottlenecks, and simplifying procedures.