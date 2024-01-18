Meet Mitsuko Tottori: Japan Airlines' cabin attendant turned president

Tottori (59) will take charge on April 1

Japan Airlines (JAL) has made history by appointing Mitsuko Tottori (59) as its first female president, effective April 1. Tottori, who began her career as a cabin attendant in 1985 (the year JAL witnessed one of the worst crashes in aviation history), has climbed the corporate ladder to become a senior managing executive officer. This groundbreaking move highlights Japan's ongoing efforts to address the gender gap in the workplace.

Tottori's profile

Tottori worked as a flight attendant for 20 years since joining JAL in 1985. In 2005, she was promoted to manager of the firm's cabin attendant department and then promoted to senior management in 2013. Now, she is becoming the top boss. On a related note, US airline JetBlue has appointed Joanna Geraghty as its first female CEO.

Tottori's goals and JAL's gender diversity targets

Tottori hopes her new role will inspire other women facing career obstacles or significant life events. She said, "I hope my appointment as a president can encourage them, or give them the courage to take the next step." JAL aims for women to make up 30% of its managerial positions by March 2026. As of March 2023, that number was 22.8%.

Worrying figures

Japan has the worst gender pay gap among the Group of Seven (G7) countries. G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US. The European Union is a "non-enumerated member" too. In 2021, the pay gap for median wages in Japan was around 22.1%. The figure is also nearly double the average of other member states of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Leadership changes and airline safety focus

Current JAL President Yuji Akasaka will transition to chairperson while retaining his representative director title. Yoshiharu Ueki, the current chairperson, will step down in April and leave his director position upon shareholder approval in June. JAL commended Tottori for her "high level of insight and field experience" in safety operations and service. This comes as airline safety remains a top priority following a recent collision between a JAL plane and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport.