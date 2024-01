Japan Airlines plane in flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:57 pm Jan 02, 202402:57 pm

A plane of Japan Airlines was seen in flames as it landed on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday evening, BBC reported. As per the footage on broadcaster NHK, flames were seen coming out of the windows of the aircraft and beneath it. Following this, an alert was sounded on the airport runway.