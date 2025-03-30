What's the story

India's external debt saw a steep increase of 10.7% at the end of December in FY 2024-25, as compared to the same period last year.

India's external debt was around $718 billion as of December-end 2024, according to Ministry of Finance data, up from around $648 billion at end of December 2023.

The overall increase during the nine-month period of the fiscal year 2024-25 was about $49 billion.