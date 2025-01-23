What's the story

India's lush green forests are getting a financial lifeline!

Enter green loans for forestry conservation, a game-changing initiative combining finance and sustainability.

These loans aim to rejuvenate forests, champion biodiversity, and uplift forest-dependent communities.

By fueling afforestation, reforestation, and eco-friendly forest management, this scheme doesn't just plant trees—it plants hope for a greener future.

Think of it as an eco-economy makeover: where protecting nature fuels growth, not just profits.

Could this be India's most ambitious green move yet?