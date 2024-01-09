Eyeing extra legroom on IndiGo flights? Now pay extra

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:56 pm Jan 09, 202402:56 pm

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has updated its seat-selection fees for passengers. Travelers will now be charged Rs. 2,000 for choosing any first-row seats (with extra legroom) on an Airbus A321 airplane with 222 seats. The middle seat in the first row will cost Rs. 1,500, while all seats in rows two and three will be priced at Rs. 400. These charges apply to A321 planes with 232 seats and A320 with 180 seats as well.

Revised charges for all rows

The airline designates specific seats as "XL," providing extra legroom or early deplaning benefits for first-row passengers. Previously priced between Rs. 150 and Rs. 1,500, these fees have now increased by up to 33% at the higher end. Seat-selection charges for rows two and three have been reduced from Rs. 450 to Rs. 400. However, fees for rows 11 and 14-20 on A320s have increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 400 for all seats.

Free seats are still available

The airline's website now states, "Comfort is the foremost priority for us. Hence, we offer reservation options for preferred seats to our passengers. We offer advance reservations for preferred seats to our passengers, you may choose a window seat, aisle seat or a seat with extra legroom." Customers unwilling to purchase a preferred seat can select any free one available on the website/app, or get a seat assigned at no cost during the check-in process at the airport.

IndiGo said prices would go down last week

Last week, IndiGo announced the elimination of fuel surcharge on tickets, three months after implementing it due to a spike in jet fuel prices. At that time, the company said it would lead to a decline in airfares by up to Rs. 1,000 on both domestic as well as international routes.