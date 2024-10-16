Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Jain, the business head of AI firm Krutrim AI, has stepped down. This follows a series of high-profile departures at Ola, including CEO Hemant Bakshi and CFO Karthik Gupta.

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim AI's business head Ravi Jain steps down

What's the story Ravi Jain, the business head of artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Krutrim AI, has resigned after a three-year-long stint. This is yet another high-profile exit from the Bengaluru-based company this year. Krutrim AI, co-founded and led by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has not released any official statement on Jain's exit.

Krutrim AI has formed a number of strategic partnerships with global giants like Arm and Untether AI. The partnerships are focused on advancing the development of CPU and AI chips, platforms, and systems. In January 2024, Matrix Partners led a funding round that raised $50 million for Krutrim at a valuation of $1 billion. This made Krutrim India's first artificial intelligence unicorn.

Jain's exit isn't an isolated case, Ola has witnessed a string of high-profile resignations this year. Ola Cabs's CEO Hemant Bakshi had left the company within three months of his appointment. Further, Karthik Gupta had quit as CFO for Ola Cabs and Ola Financial Services (Ola Mobility) in May.