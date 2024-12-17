Summarize Simplifying... In short MagicPin is challenging food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy with its new service, MagicNOW, promising to deliver fresh food within 15 minutes.

The service, powered by Velocity, partners with over 2,000 brands and local restaurants, focusing on quick, minimal-prep dishes.

The service will first be launched in 6 major Indian cities

MagicPin takes on Zomato, Swiggy with 15-minute food delivery service

By Mudit Dube 04:30 pm Dec 17, 202404:30 pm

What's the story MagicPin, a hyperlocal delivery start-up, has launched a new 15-minute food delivery service called 'MagicNOW.' The service will first be launched in six major Indian cities - Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. During its pilot phase between November 14 and December 15, MagicNOW managed to complete 75,000 deliveries in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

MagicPin's strategy for maintaining food freshness

The new service aims to maintain food freshness by operating within a strict 1.5-2km delivery radius and partnering directly with restaurants rather than using dark stores. Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of MagicPin, emphasized that their mission with MagicNOW is to "only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and not operate via any dark stores."

MagicNOW's logistics and restaurant partnerships

MagicNOW will be powered by Velocity by MagicPin, a platform that aggregates third-party logistics providers like Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, and Zypp. The company has also partnered with over 2,000 brands including Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell and over 1,000 local restaurants. These partnerships are with establishments focusing on quick turnarounds and dishes that require minimal preparation time.

MagicPin's growth and competitive pricing strategy

The launch of MagicNOW comes amid MagicPin's exponential growth on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, where it handles 150,000 daily orders for food and logistics. This is a 1,500X surge in orders in the last 16 months. In November 2024 during Diwali, MagicPin slashed its platform fee to ₹5 from ₹7, placing itself at half the fee of rivals Zomato and Swiggy.