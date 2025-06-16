What's the story

SBI Card has announced certain changes to its credit card terms and conditions in India, effective July 15, 2025.

The revisions will affect the calculation of billing and also remove complimentary air accident insurance benefits for customers.

The firm will change how it calculates the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) on credit card bills.

The new formula shall include the full amount of GST, EMI amounts, fees and charges, finance charges, overlimit amount, and 2% of remaining outstanding balance.