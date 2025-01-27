What's the story

The Indian government, under PM Narendra Modi, has decided to move away from privatization plans and invest billions into struggling state-run firms, Reuters has reported.

The strategic shift includes a $1.3 billion investment plan for steel manufacturer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) and an infusion of between $230 million and $350 million for helicopter operator Pawan Hans.

The change in strategy is partly due to political pressures and the belief that certain firms can be made profitable with proper management.