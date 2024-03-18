Next Article

Narayana's personal shareholding in Infosys has reduced from 0.40% to 0.36%

Narayana Murthy gifts 4-month-old grandson Infosys shares worth Rs. 240cr

What's the story Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, has gifted the company's shares worth over Rs. 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. As a result of this transaction, Narayana's personal shareholding in the IT giant has reduced from 0.40% to 0.36%. An exchange filing disclosed the transaction and confirmed that Ekagrah now owns a 0.04% stake in Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm. This substantial gift potentially positions infant Ekagrah as the youngest millionaire in India.

Introducing Ekagrah

Ekagrah was born in November

In November 2023, Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty and his wife, Aparna Krishnan, celebrated the birth of their son Ekagrah. The name Ekagrah originates from Sanskrit and symbolizes unwavering focus and determination. The birth introduced the third grandchild to the Murthy family. Narayana also has two granddaughters through his daughter Akshata Murty. With the substantial gift of Infosys shares from his grandfather, privileged Ekagrah has become stakeholder in one of India's most esteemed IT companies at just four months old.

Family fortunes

Sudha Murty assumes new role in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Sudha Murty, wife of Narayana Murthy and grandmother to Ekagrah, recently swore an oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Her nomination was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Women's Day as an acknowledgment for her contributions to social work, philanthropy and education. After leading the Infosys Foundation for over 25 years, Sudha retired in December 2021.

Company details

Infosys: From a $250 investment to a respected IT powerhouse

Infosys was established with a modest investment of $250 in 1981. Over time, it has evolved into one of India's most esteemed companies and currently stands as the nation's second-largest IT services firm, after TCS. The company has earned accolades for its innovative corporate governance and its role in democratizing wealth creation. Sudha played a crucial role in kick-starting Infosys with an initial investment, marking the commencement of an extraordinary journey toward success and influence.