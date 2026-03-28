Nestle says 12 tons of KitKat bars stolen in Europe

Nestle has reported the theft of a massive shipment of its popular KitKat chocolate bars in Europe . The company has warned that this incident could disrupt supplies just ahead of the Easter season. A truck carrying 413,793 units of Nestle's new chocolate range was stolen while on its way from production to distribution points last week.

Shipment Truck stolen on way from Italy to Poland The stolen shipment, which weighs about 12 tons, was on its way from central Italy to Poland. The plan was to distribute the KitKats in several European countries along the route. However, the exact location of theft remains undisclosed and both vehicle and cargo are still missing. A company spokesperson said they have always encouraged people to "have a break with KitKat," but it seems thieves took this message too literally.

Supply impact Nestle warns of KitKat shortages Nestle has warned that this theft could result in temporary shortages of KitKat bars in stores, especially during a time when demand usually surges ahead of Easter. The company also warned that the stolen products could end up in unofficial or unauthorized sales channels across European markets. Investigations into the incident are currently underway with local authorities and supply chain partners.

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