Nestle says 12 tons of KitKat bars stolen in Europe
What's the story
Nestle has reported the theft of a massive shipment of its popular KitKat chocolate bars in Europe. The company has warned that this incident could disrupt supplies just ahead of the Easter season. A truck carrying 413,793 units of Nestle's new chocolate range was stolen while on its way from production to distribution points last week.
Shipment
Truck stolen on way from Italy to Poland
The stolen shipment, which weighs about 12 tons, was on its way from central Italy to Poland. The plan was to distribute the KitKats in several European countries along the route. However, the exact location of theft remains undisclosed and both vehicle and cargo are still missing. A company spokesperson said they have always encouraged people to "have a break with KitKat," but it seems thieves took this message too literally.
Supply impact
Nestle warns of KitKat shortages
Nestle has warned that this theft could result in temporary shortages of KitKat bars in stores, especially during a time when demand usually surges ahead of Easter. The company also warned that the stolen products could end up in unofficial or unauthorized sales channels across European markets. Investigations into the incident are currently underway with local authorities and supply chain partners.
Tracking efforts
Batch codes will let Nestle trace KitKats
Nestle is using unique batch codes printed on each bar to trace the missing consignment. If a match is found, the system will prompt users with instructions to alert the company for further action. The brand warned the stolen bars could enter unofficial sales channels.