Nine firms' market value climbs 3.65L/cr led by TCS

Last week, the combined value of nine major Indian companies jumped by ₹3.65 lakh crore, mostly thanks to a strong run in the stock market.

TCS led the way by adding ₹1,08,542.63 crore to its market cap, hitting ₹8,91,134.96 crore overall.

Bharti Airtel and Infosys also had a good week, growing by ₹61,406.53 crore and ₹55,893.05 crore.