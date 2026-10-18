Nine firms' market value climbs 3.65L/cr led by TCS
Last week, the combined value of nine major Indian companies jumped by ₹3.65 lakh crore, mostly thanks to a strong run in the stock market.
TCS led the way by adding ₹1,08,542.63 crore to its market cap, hitting ₹8,91,134.96 crore overall.
Bharti Airtel and Infosys also had a good week, growing by ₹61,406.53 crore and ₹55,893.05 crore.
IT stocks comeback drives rally
The rally was driven by a comeback in IT stocks after solid quarterly results: Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, called it renewed excitement for heavyweight companies.
Reliance Industries added another ₹53,047.56 crore to its value. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI all saw solid gains too.
The only outlier was Larsen & Toubro, which slipped by ₹9,232.26 crore even as Sensex and Nifty both climbed over 2%.