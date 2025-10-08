OpenAI, Anthropic might use investor funds to settle potential lawsuits

Insurance strategy

OpenAI has secured up to $300M in insurance coverage

OpenAI has secured up to $300 million in insurance coverage for emerging AI risks, according to Financial Times. However, another person disputed this figure, claiming it was significantly lower. The company worked with Aon for this policy. However, the amount is still far less than what would be needed to cover potential losses from a string of multibillion-dollar lawsuits. Kevin Kalinich, head of cyber risk at Aon, said the insurance industry lacks "enough capacity for (model) providers."