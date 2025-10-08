OpenAI, Anthropic might use investor funds to settle potential lawsuits
What's the story
OpenAI and Anthropic are looking at the option of using investor funds to settle potential multibillion-dollar lawsuits, Financial Times has reported. The move comes as copyright owners have filed a series of high-stakes suits against tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. The lawsuits allege that these firms have used their material without permission to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Insurance strategy
OpenAI has secured up to $300M in insurance coverage
OpenAI has secured up to $300 million in insurance coverage for emerging AI risks, according to Financial Times. However, another person disputed this figure, claiming it was significantly lower. The company worked with Aon for this policy. However, the amount is still far less than what would be needed to cover potential losses from a string of multibillion-dollar lawsuits. Kevin Kalinich, head of cyber risk at Aon, said the insurance industry lacks "enough capacity for (model) providers."
Financial maneuvers
OpenAI is considering 'self-insurance'
To mitigate the risk of potential lawsuits, OpenAI is considering "self-insurance" by setting aside investor funding. The company is also looking at the possibility of creating a "captive," an insurance vehicle that large corporations use to manage emerging risks. Meanwhile, Anthropic is partially using its own funds to settle potential lawsuits, according to Financial Times.