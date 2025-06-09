What's the story

American tech giant Qualcomm has announced its acquisition of British semiconductor company Alphawave IP Group Plc for a whopping $2.4 billion.

The deal, which translates to around 183 pence per share, involves technology applicable to AI, which is a growth area in the industry.

The Alphawave board has unanimously recommended the deal to shareholders after months of negotiations and discussions between the two companies.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 2026 pending shareholder approval.