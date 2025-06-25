You can now buy Delhi Metro tickets on Rapido

In a major development for urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rapido has partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The collaboration will allow commuters to book their Delhi Metro tickets directly via the Rapido app. The integration is a big step toward creating a seamless commuting experience for millions of daily passengers.

Enhanced convenience Metro ticketing integrated with last-mile transportation services The partnership between Rapido, DMRC, and ONDC seeks to combine metro ticketing with last-mile transportation services on a single digital platform. This move is tipped to improve convenience and streamline urban travel for commuters. As part of this agreement, Rapido will offer fixed-fare rides to and from metro stations at ₹25. The firm has also promised exclusive discounts on metro tickets booked through its app.

Incentive scheme First ride is free To encourage adoption of this new feature, Rapido is offering the first ride free for all users who book their metro ticket through the app. This incentive scheme comes as part of a broader effort by the company to improve daily transit journeys.