Realme surpasses 200mn smartphone shipments, sets sights on premium market

By Sanjana Shankar 02:41 pm Nov 27, 202302:41 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has shipped over 200 million phones in just over five years, making it the fifth-fastest company to hit this milestone. Counterpoint Research data reveals that only Vivo, Huawei, Samsung, and Apple have reached this achievement in less time. Overall, just 14 companies worldwide have shipped over 200 million phones so far. Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi, said that the company has consistently ranked among the top 10 global brands during the past five years.

Most shipments outside China

Realme disclosed that the majority of its 200 million phones were sold outside China. It took the company three years to ship 100 million smartphones and only two more years to surpass the 200 million mark. Realme is part of the BBK Electronics family, which also includes OPPO and Vivo. Interestingly, Counterpoint Research data indicates that the number of phone brands has dropped from over 700 in 2017 to around 250 in September 2023.

R&D investment and plans for 2024

By 2024, Realme plans to boost its research and development investment with a whopping 470% increase in R&D spending. The brand aims to focus on breakthroughs in imaging, gaming, display, and charging technologies while collaborating with over 33 leading international tech partners. Realme intends to expand its tech talent pool and invest in research and technology team growth, expecting a 400% increase in research personnel next year. The company aims to launch its premium GT5 Pro on December 7.