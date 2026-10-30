Reliance Industries shifts crude sourcing after Strait of Hormuz tensions
Business
Reliance Industries (RIL) switched up its crude oil sourcing after Middle East tensions made things tricky, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.
Instead of slowing down, RIL tapped into supplies from Latin America, North America, and the Mediterranean.
Even with shipping costs going up, they managed to keep their refineries running smoothly and redirected products to markets in Africa and Europe.
Reliance Industries oil-to-chemicals revenue jumps 44%
All these smart moves paid off: RIL's Oil-to-Chemicals business saw revenue jump 44% this quarter compared to last year, hitting ₹2,31,601 crore.
Profits soared too, thanks to better margins on fuels and petrochemicals despite pricier crude oil.
Their ability to adapt quickly helped them stay ahead during a tough global market.