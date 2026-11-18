How Reliance Industries plans to take on Elon Musk's Starlink
What's the story
Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is looking to build a satellite network of 1,600 satellites in low-earth orbit. The move is seen as an attempt to provide an Indian alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink. The ambitious project is intended to support the growth of newly-listed unit Jio Platforms Ltd. Reliance is currently in talks with Indian satellite manufacturers and tech start-ups for possible partnerships.
Strategic goals
Bridging the production gap
The proposed satellite network by Reliance highlights the challenges of aligning strategic goals with manufacturing and launch capabilities in India's space sector.
Currently, India produces less than 15 satellites a year.
However, the proposed constellation would require an annual output of around 200 satellites.
This puts Reliance at the center of efforts to bridge this gap between production and demand in India's space industry.
Production strategy
Imports to supplement domestic manufacturing
Reliance plans to combine domestic manufacturing with imports, including at least 400 satellites from the US.
The company is in talks with two American firms about possible procurement and is also looking at suppliers in Europe.
However, it has ruled out China as a source for its constellation plans.
The first test mission is targeted for September 2027, with wider deployment starting early 2028.
Market competition
Strategic communication needs during conflicts
Reliance's planned satellite network is expected to compete with Musk's Starlink in India.
However, unlike the global network of over 10,000 satellites, Reliance's system will primarily cater to India's connectivity needs and strategic priorities.
The company hopes to use the network mainly for improving connectivity across India, but it could also serve strategic communication needs during conflicts or geopolitical tensions.
Operational challenges
Launch capacity challenges
Despite the ambitious plans, industry executives say that launch capacity could be a bigger challenge than manufacturing.
Deploying thousands of satellites will require a significant increase in launch frequency and access to suitable orbital slots.
"Manufacturing at scale is doable, but the real challenge will be to ensure there are enough rocket launches happening in India for the satellites to be placed in the desired orbit," said Amal Chandran, CEO of satellite manufacturer HEX20.
Strategic shift
Strengthening domestic space capabilities
The push to strengthen domestic space capabilities has gained importance after a recent border conflict with Pakistan.
India is increasingly investing in surveillance satellites and forming partnerships with private space firms.
Meanwhile, Starlink's plans to launch services in India are still under regulatory and security scrutiny.
Concerns over oversight and operational control of foreign satellite networks during geopolitical crises have strengthened the case for domestically controlled alternatives like Reliance's proposed network.