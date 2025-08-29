Next Article
Reliance is launching humanoid robots to transform factories, hospitals
Reliance Industries is stepping into the robotics and AI scene with its latest venture, Reliance Intelligence.
Announced by Mukesh Ambani at the company's 48th annual general meeting, the move aims to use intelligent automation and humanoid robots to transform everything from factories to hospitals, making them smarter and more efficient.
Reliance is partnering with Google and Meta for this
To make this happen, Reliance is partnering with Google for a new Jamnagar Cloud Region and joining forces with Meta in an ₹855 crore project for Enterprise AI.
Ambani highlighted that these efforts aren't just about cool tech—they're expected to create jobs and help drive India's economic growth by bringing advanced AI solutions to real-world problems.