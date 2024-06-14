In brief Simplifying... In brief Reliance's Jio Platforms has received initial approval to launch satellite internet in India, joining the global race alongside Amazon and Elon Musk's Starlink.

Reliance's Jio Platforms gets nod for satellite internet in India

What's the story Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms has been granted permission by the Indian space regulator to operate satellites for high-speed internet. This approval is a significant step forward for Orbit Connect India, a joint venture between Jio Platforms and Luxembourg-based SES, which aims to provide satellite-based internet access. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) issued three necessary authorizations in April and June, allowing Orbit Connect to operate satellites above India.

Further approvals needed for satellite internet operations

Despite the initial approval, further permissions from the Department of Telecommunications are required before Orbit Connect can begin its satellite internet operations. This development comes at a time when other global players like Amazon and Elon Musk's Starlink are also seeking approval to launch sat-com services in India. IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka has told Reuters that UK-based Inmarsat has also received approval to operate satellites over India.

Competition to drive innovation and lower costs

Goenka highlighted the advantages of increased competition in India's satellite internet sector, stating that "Comparatively low pricing of communication services in India will compel global players to drive innovation to reduce their pricing." He drew parallels with automotive industries, where multinational OEMs have innovated to meet Indian consumer expectations for high performance at low cost. UK-based Deloitte predicts robust growth for India's satellite broadband market, predecting 36% annual increase over the next five years and reaching $1.9 billion by 2030.

Global race to connect rural areas via satellite internet

The global race to connect rural areas via satellite internet is heating up, with Amazon planning a $10 billion investment in its Kuiper initiative and SpaceX already deploying its operational Starlink satellites. Besides satellite operation approvals, IN-SPACe will authorize private companies to operate ground stations in India, enabling satellite operators to download data as they pass over the country. These actions align with recent policy changes by the Indian government that opened up the space sector for foreign direct investment.