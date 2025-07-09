Sabih Khan appointed as Apple's new COO

Khan's journey at Apple

Khan grew up in India and Singapore before moving to the US, picking up degrees from Tufts and Rensselaer along the way.

He started at Apple back in 1995 after a stint at GE Plastics, and he's been key to getting Apple products out into the world.

Meanwhile, Jeff Williams will keep leading design and Apple Watch until he retires—after which those teams will report straight to CEO Tim Cook.