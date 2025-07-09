Next Article
Sabih Khan appointed as Apple's new COO
Apple just named Sabih Khan—who's been with the company for 30 years—as its new Chief Operating Officer, taking over from Jeff Williams.
Khan has played a huge role behind the scenes, running Apple's global supply chain and making sure those shiny new devices actually reach your hands.
He'll officially step into his new role later this month.
Khan's journey at Apple
Khan grew up in India and Singapore before moving to the US, picking up degrees from Tufts and Rensselaer along the way.
He started at Apple back in 1995 after a stint at GE Plastics, and he's been key to getting Apple products out into the world.
Meanwhile, Jeff Williams will keep leading design and Apple Watch until he retires—after which those teams will report straight to CEO Tim Cook.