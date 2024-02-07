For Q3, SBI reported a 35.5% YoY drop in standalone net profit to Rs. 9,164 crore

SBI becomes second PSU company with over Rs. 6T m-cap

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:24 pm Feb 07, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) soared over 4% to all-time high of Rs. 675 each, raising its market capitalization above Rs. 6 lakh crore. SBI is now the second public sector undertaking (PSU) company, after Life Insurance Corporation, to attain this milestone. Apart from these two firms, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel have a market capitalization exceeding Rs. 6 lakh crore, per BSE.

Growth projection

Factors behind the surge in PSU bank stocks

PSU bank stocks are seeing a boost because Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set gross and net market borrowing for FY25 slightly lower-than-expected at Rs. 14.13 lakh crore and Rs. 11.75 lakh crore, respectively. Lower borrowing generally leads to lower bond yields, making existing bonds more valuable. This could benefit public sector banks heavily invested in government bonds. The anticipation of the RBI maintaining the repo rate and higher capital expenditure in the Budget is also supporting PSU banking stocks.

Q3 indicators

SBI's Q3 performance and provisions

For Q3, SBI reported a 35.5% YoY drop in standalone net profit to Rs. 9,164 crore. SBI expects lower wage provisions at Rs. 5,400 crore for Q4 FY24. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were reduced to 2.42%, down from 3.14% recorded YoY. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs. 39,815 crore, missing estimates of Rs. 40,304 crore. However, the total interest earned increased 22% YoY to Rs. 1.05 lakh crore in Q3 FY24.

New targets

Brokerage firms' ratings and target prices for SBI

Following SBI's Q3 results, Motilal Oswal increased its FY25 earnings per share estimates by 4.6%, expecting controlled credit costs after completing wage and pension provisioning in FY24. It predicts a 1.1% and 19.6% RoA and RoE for FY25, maintaining a 'buy' rating with an unchanged target of Rs. 800 per share. Phillip Capital also kept its 'buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs. 720 per share from an earlier price of Rs. 660.