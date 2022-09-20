Sensex climbs to 59,719 points, Nifty settles at 17,816
On Tuesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.97% to 59,719.74 points while the Nifty climbed 1.09% to 17,816.25 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.24% to 8,680.6 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 2.99%, 1.64%, and 1.64%, respectively. Furthermore, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, and Sun Pharma emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.83%, 5.4%, and 4.24%, respectively. Nestle, Shree Cements, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 0.79%, 0.68%, and 0.44%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.03% to end at Rs. 79.75 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on September 20 with the former settling at Rs. 49,270, and the latter at Rs. 56,632. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $85.58 per barrel.
The Asian markets on Tuesday ended in the green. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.22%, 1.16%, and 0.44% to settle at 3,122.41 points, 18,781.42 points, and 27,688.42 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.76% to 11,535.02 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,236.99 which is 4.13% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 4.19% and is now selling at $1,352.12. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $268.93 (3.83% up), and $0.4449 (2.02% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.38% higher than yesterday at $0.05831.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.