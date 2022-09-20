Business

Sensex climbs to 59,719 points, Nifty settles at 17,816

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 20, 2022, 03:49 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.24% to 8,680.6 points

On Tuesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.97% to 59,719.74 points while the Nifty climbed 1.09% to 17,816.25 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.24% to 8,680.6 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 2.99%, 1.64%, and 1.64%, respectively. Furthermore, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, and Sun Pharma emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.83%, 5.4%, and 4.24%, respectively. Nestle, Shree Cements, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 0.79%, 0.68%, and 0.44%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.03% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.03% to end at Rs. 79.75 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on September 20 with the former settling at Rs. 49,270, and the latter at Rs. 56,632. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $85.58 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets on Tuesday ended in the green. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.22%, 1.16%, and 0.44% to settle at 3,122.41 points, 18,781.42 points, and 27,688.42 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.76% to 11,535.02 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,236.99 which is 4.13% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 4.19% and is now selling at $1,352.12. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $268.93 (3.83% up), and $0.4449 (2.02% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.38% higher than yesterday at $0.05831.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.