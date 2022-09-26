Business

#Bloodbath: Sensex plunges 1,000 points; Nifty hits 17,046

#Bloodbath: Sensex plunges 1,000 points; Nifty hits 17,046

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 26, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 has dropped 3.31% to 8,158 points

On Monday, the stock market extended its losing streak for the fourth day as the Sensex plunged by 1,000 points to 57,274.3 points, while the Nifty dropped to 17,046.2 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, trading in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 270.35 points to 8,158.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's bloodbath report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY IT on Monday became the most gaining sector, edging 0.29% higher. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Nestle, Divis Labs, and HCL Tech, which climbed 1.77%, 1.58%, and 1.34%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation, Tata Motors Ltd, and Hindalco emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 7.18%, 6.09%, and 5.74%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.7% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.7% lower to Rs. 81.56 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 49,350. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 693, or 1.23%, to Rs. 55,540. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.23, or 0.3% to $78.56 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.41%, 0.42%, and 2.55% to 3,075.68 points, 17,857.54 points, and 26,462.48 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 1.8%, to 10,867.93 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $18,817.21, which is a 0.98% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,293.14, which is down 2.31%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $272.24 (1.28% down), and $0.4422 (2.94% down), respectively. Finally, down 3.11% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.06103.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Monday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.