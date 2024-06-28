In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, hit record highs, driven by a surge in infrastructure and energy stocks.

Amidst this bull run, investors are advised to stick to largecaps and be cautious with smallcaps.

Despite concerns of an overbought market, there's no bubble formation as Nifty's P/E ratio is still below the estimated bubble level.

Increased foreign inflows are expected due to India's strong macros and fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sensex and Nifty have hit all-time highs for the fifth consecutive day on Friday

All-time highs! Sensex crosses 79,500, Nifty nears 24,150

By Mudit Dube 10:25 am Jun 28, 202410:25 am

What's the story Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, have hit all-time highs for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Both indices were up by 0.4% each at 10:15 am, with Sensex at 79,522 and Nifty at 24,137. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services predicts this bull run will continue in the near term with largecap stocks leading the charge.

Market performance

Broader indices and sectors join the rally

Broader indices like Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gained up to 0.6% in today's session. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank was the top performer with a jump of over 2% led by gains in PNB, Bank of Baroda, and SBI. However, Vijayakumar advised investors to stick to largecaps amidst this bull run and cautioned against smallcaps. The upward momentum continued with Nifty and Sensex closing at record highs on Thursday, driven by a surge in infrastructure and energy stocks.

Investment outlook

Foreign inflows expected to boost Indian market

Vijayakumar anticipates an increase in foreign inflows toward India as its macros and fundamentals remain strong compared to other emerging market players. Despite concerns of an overbought market, he does not believe there is a formation of a bubble. He pointed out that Nifty's P/E ratio stands at 21x FY25E earnings, which is still below the estimated bubble of 23x PE ratio.