Sensex, Nifty50 open in red after hitting record highs

If you invest or just follow the markets, today's moves are a reminder that global news—like Wall Street losses and US-China trade tensions—can quickly ripple into India. Big company results (think Reliance , Tata Tech) could shake things up even more.

Institutional support and festive cheer provide cushion

Despite the nerves, strong buying from institutional investors and festive optimism is supporting market sentiment.

Still, with RBI policy minutes and more earnings reports coming up, market commentary suggests it's smart to stay cautious—volatility could be around the corner.

Fun fact: Asian Paints managed to shine, rising over 2.5% even as most stocks slipped.