Sensex slips to 83,392, Nifty settles below 25,560 mark
Business
Markets kicked off Friday on a down note, with Nifty 50 slipping to 25,558 and Sensex dropping to 83,392.
The Bank Nifty and Midcap indices also edged lower, setting a cautious tone for the day.
IT stocks take biggest hit
IT stocks took the biggest hit—Wipro fell 4%, and HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra also slid.
Still, some big names like Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and Apollo Hospitals managed early gains.
Despite today's stumble, experts note that good results from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank could provide fundamental support to the market.
With positive global vibes and easing inflation in India lately, analysts expect Nifty could bounce back toward the 25,900-26,200 range soon—especially if banks and Reliance help lead the way.