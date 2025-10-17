Sensex slips to 83,392, Nifty settles below 25,560 mark

IT stocks take biggest hit

IT stocks took the biggest hit—Wipro fell 4%, and HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra also slid.

Still, some big names like Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and Apollo Hospitals managed early gains.

Despite today's stumble, experts note that good results from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank could provide fundamental support to the market.

With positive global vibes and easing inflation in India lately, analysts expect Nifty could bounce back toward the 25,900-26,200 range soon—especially if banks and Reliance help lead the way.