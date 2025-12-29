Silver, gold, international funds: Where investors put their money in 2025
This year, mutual fund investors chased big returns and safety nets. Silver and gold ETFs soared in popularity thanks to supply crunches and record gains.
Meanwhile, international and auto funds saw strong results for different reasons—while tech funds faced a tough time.
Precious metals were the stars
Silver ETFs became hot property as shortages drove prices up, even forcing a subscription pause in October.
Gold ETFs weren't far behind—top performers like Axis Gold ETF gave nearly 79% returns, making them go-to options for anyone wanting to shield their money from stock market swings.
International wins, tech stumbles
International funds averaged solid gains (27%), with DSP World Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF delivering an eye-popping 80%. A weaker rupee helped boost these numbers.
Auto funds also benefited from new GST rules this September, but consumption funds lost ground.
Tech funds had it rough this year—returns dipped into the negatives due to global delays and US visa issues, reminding everyone that not all sectors win at the same time.