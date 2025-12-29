Silver, gold, international funds: Where investors put their money in 2025

Silver ETFs became hot property as shortages drove prices up, even forcing a subscription pause in October. Gold ETFs weren't far behind—top performers like Axis Gold ETF gave nearly 79% returns, making them go-to options for anyone wanting to shield their money from stock market swings.

International wins, tech stumbles

International funds averaged solid gains (27%), with DSP World Mining Overseas Equity Omni FoF delivering an eye-popping 80%. A weaker rupee helped boost these numbers.

Auto funds also benefited from new GST rules this September, but consumption funds lost ground.

Tech funds had it rough this year—returns dipped into the negatives due to global delays and US visa issues, reminding everyone that not all sectors win at the same time.