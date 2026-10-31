SpaceX market value falls more than $400B since October 6
SpaceX, the company behind those epic rocket launches, has seen its market value drop by more than $400 billion since early October.
It slipped from more than $2.3 trillion on October 6 to less than $2 trillion by October 30.
The big reasons? Restrictions on about 1.3 billion SpaceX shares expired on October 22, after which the shares became available for sale, plus tech stocks everywhere have been taking a hit.
SpaceX Starlink Ukraine issues, Tesla concerns
It's not just about the stock market mood: SpaceX is also facing heat over Starlink issues in Ukraine and worries about a possible merger with Tesla (thanks to some tricky rules around Tesla's Shanghai plant).
All eyes are now on Starship Flight 15; if this next launch goes well, it could help turn things around for SpaceX's stock.
But for now, shares have dropped below $140, and things are looking pretty unpredictable.