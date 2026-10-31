SpaceX market value falls more than $400B since October 6

SpaceX, the company behind those epic rocket launches, has seen its market value drop by more than $400 billion since early October.

It slipped from more than $2.3 trillion on October 6 to less than $2 trillion by October 30.

The big reasons? Restrictions on about 1.3 billion SpaceX shares expired on October 22, after which the shares became available for sale, plus tech stocks everywhere have been taking a hit.