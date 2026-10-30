Sun Pharma profit down to ₹1,989cr, a 36% fall
Business
Sun Pharma's net profit fell 36% this quarter, landing at ₹1,989 crore. The main reasons? Costly legal battles in the US and acquisition-related costs linked to the proposed Organon acquisition.
Still, the company managed to grow its overall revenue by 11.8%, thanks to solid sales at home and in emerging markets, even though business in the US slipped.
Sun Pharma India sales ₹5,552cr
Sales in India jumped 17.3%, reaching ₹5,552 crore, while emerging markets grew 7.6% to $350 million.
These areas helped offset an 8.2% dip in US sales.
Even with some bumps, like higher costs shrinking operating margins, India now makes up over one-third of Sun Pharma's total sales, showing just how important the domestic market has become for its growth strategy.