Meet Gautam Swaroop, new chief business officer of Swiggy Instamart
What's the story
Swiggy's Instamart, a leading quick commerce platform in India, has appointed Gautam Swaroop as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). The move comes after the recent resignation of Hari Kumar, the company's former CBO. Ankit Jain, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, had also stepped down around the same time.
New responsibilities
Roles at Instamart
In his new role, Swaroop will be responsible for leading Instamart's commercial operations. This includes driving customer growth, managing categories, forging brand partnerships, and expanding the business. His appointment is part of a larger effort to strengthen Instamart's leadership team with other senior hires such as Srikar Adavi (VP, Ad Monetization) and Hardeep Kaur (AVP, Category-FMCG).
Career background
Swaroop's professional journey
Swaroop brings over 20 years of experience in consulting, pharmaceuticals, and technology. He started his career at McKinsey & Company where he worked on strategy and operations transformation for a decade. Later, he joined Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and helped grow the company's emerging markets business from $37 million to $190 million in revenue.
Previous role
Insights from Swaroop on his new role
Most recently, Swaroop was the CEO of International Business at hospitality tech firm Oyo. He oversaw operations in the US, UK, Europe, China and Latin America and made the business profitable. On his new appointment at Instamart, he said, "I'm excited to join Instamart at such an important juncture in its growth journey."
Strategic alignment
What Girish Menon said about the appointment
Girish Menon, Swiggy's Chief Human Resources Officer, said Instamart is at a crucial stage as it expands its product range and deepens brand partnerships. He added "Gautam brings deep expertise and a proven track record of scaling businesses in dynamic, fast-paced industries." This strategic alignment shows how Swaroop's appointment fits into Instamart's broader growth strategy.