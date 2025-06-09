What's the story

Swiggy's Instamart has teamed up with Bharat Organics, a cooperative brand, to bring certified organic staples to major Indian cities.

The partnership was formalized via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL).

Under this collaboration, 21 different organic food products will be made available on Instamart's digital platform. They include pulses, spices, cereals, sweeteners, and organic oils.