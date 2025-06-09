You can now buy organic pulses, spices on Swiggy's Instamart
What's the story
Swiggy's Instamart has teamed up with Bharat Organics, a cooperative brand, to bring certified organic staples to major Indian cities.
The partnership was formalized via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL).
Under this collaboration, 21 different organic food products will be made available on Instamart's digital platform. They include pulses, spices, cereals, sweeteners, and organic oils.
Consumer connection
Products available at prices below market rates
The partnership seeks to link India's traditional organic farming cooperatives with a growing number of health-conscious, digital-first consumers. The goods will now be available on Instamart in metros and Tier-1 cities at prices significantly below market rates.
Government alignment
Initiative aligns with Centre's White Revolution 2.0 vision
The initiative also matches with the Indian government's larger vision under White Revolution 2.0, which focuses on strengthening our agri-cooperative ecosystem via sustainable practices, market access and digital enablement.
"By connecting traditional farmer cooperatives to tech-enabled platforms like Instamart, the partnership underscores the role of cooperatives in shaping a healthier, more resilient India," it said in a statement.
Products
What does the organic staples range include?
The organic staples range includes tur dal, rajma, masoor dal, kabuli chana, basmati rice, atta, jaggery powder, whole and ground spices, honey, ghee, and herbal teas.
Each pack shall come with a QR code linking to real-time lab test reports verifying pesticide-free status that is certified against over 245 residues, marking a new level of transparency in India's grocery segment.