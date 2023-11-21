Titan to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years

By Rishabh Raj 02:55 pm Nov 21, 202302:55 pm

The majority of the new hires will be for mid to senior-level positions

Leading lifestyle brand Titan Company has unveiled its plans to hire over 3,000 employees in the next five years. The company's goal is to broaden its range of products across various brands, such as Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, Eyeplus, Taneira, Skinn, and Caratlane, while also enhancing its presence in the luxury sector. The majority of the new hires will be for mid- to senior-level positions, emphasizing deep domain expertise and exploring new opportunities.

Focus will be on engineering roles and new-age skills

The Tata Group company is looking to recruit talent from diverse fields like digital, e-commerce, sales, optometry, design, and engineering. Titan aims to boost the proportion of engineering employees by 50% within the next 2-3 years. Professionals with specialized skills in data analytics, cybersecurity, product management, digital marketing, and other cutting-edge areas will be highly sought after. This aligns with Titan's commitment to innovation and technology.

Titan is expanding its international footprint and campus hiring

Titan's expansion plans include increasing its global presence in North America and the Middle East, as well as growing its international workforce by 10% over the next five years. The company will concentrate on the GCC market, generating approximately 150-200 job opportunities in the coming two to three years. Campus recruitment will continue to account for 15-18% of total annual hiring. Titan recently introduced Sequal, a return-ship program designed for women that focuses on upskilling and providing re-entry support.

Journey towards a business worth a hundred thousand crores

Priya Mathilakath Pillai, head of human resources for corporate and retail businesses at Titan Company, stated: "We are embarking on an exciting journey toward becoming a Rs. 1,00,000 crore business in the next five years." "Currently, 60% of our workforce is in metros and 40% in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment," she said.