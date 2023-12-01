TVS Motor's sales rise 31% to 3,64,231 units in November

By Rishabh Raj 06:05 pm Dec 01, 202306:05 pm

Scooter sales saw a remarkable growth of 62% in November

TVS Motor Company saw a 31% surge in total dispatches, hitting 3,64,231 units in November 2023, a major increase from the 2,77,123 units recorded in November 2022. This growth can be attributed to a substantial rise in domestic two-wheeler sales. It skyrocketed by 50% to 2,87,017 units in November 2023, up from 1,91,730 units in the same month the previous year.

Strong growth seen in motorcycle and scooter sales

Motorcycle sales also saw an uptick of 19%, with 1,72,836 units sold in November 2023 compared to 1,45,006 units in November 2022. Scooter sales experienced an even more remarkable growth of 62%, reaching 1,35,749 units in November 2023 as opposed to 83,679 units in the same month last year. The iQube electric scooter played a role in this increase, with sales of 16,782 units last month compared to 10,056 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales dip and exports decline

However, not all sales figures were positive for TVS Motor Company. Three-wheeler sales experienced a decline, dropping to 12,128 units in November 2023 from 13,481 units in November 2022. Additionally, total exports decreased to 75,203 units last month compared to the 84,134 units recorded in November 2022.