Why imported Scotch whisky is becoming cheaper in India

Beneficiary brands

Bottled-in-origin Scotch whiskies likely to benefit the most

Bottled-in-origin (BIO) Scotch whiskies are likely to benefit the most from this deal. These are fully distilled, aged, labeled, and bottled in Scotland before being imported into India. John said, "Bottled-in-origin imported Scotch will see some impact," but bulk-imported and bottled-in-India Scotch may not see as much of a benefit. He also hinted at more low-end Scotch entrants into India with prices in the Bottled in India range.