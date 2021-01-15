In its final days, US President Donald Trump-led administration has added nine companies to Pentagon's list of suspected "communist Chinese military companies". The list includes plane maker Commercial Aircraft of China (COMAC) in addition to smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi as per a Reuters report. The US government has advised investors to refrain from investing in these companies and divest funds before November 11.

In a spot American investment into Xiaomi banned

The US government has not specified why the companies have been blacklisted. Their addition to the list, however, implies that they will not receive further investment from US investors. XDA-Developers pointed out that Qualcomm Ventures, the American chip maker's investment arm, has holdings in Xiaomi stocks. It is unclear how the ban on investment will affect Xiaomi's business.

Wait and watch Xiaomi not yet on US Commerce Department Entity List

However, Xiaomi has not been placed on the US Commerce Department Entity List yet. That means American suppliers of hardware and services can still work with the company. It remains open to speculation how President-elect Joe Biden's administration will proceed with this. Xiaomi has already taken a hit in stock prices since this announcement, and things might heat up further.

Sliding Xiaomi's stocks take sharp hit after being blacklisted

Xiaomi had surpassed Apple as the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer by sales last year. The company is listed in Hong Kong and not in the US. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's stocks took a 10 percent fall since the blacklisting. The panic selling wiped out $10 billion in Xiaomi's market value. Other blacklisted companies such as China Mobile saw buyers from China offsetting the sell-off.

Blast from the past Events reminiscent of 2019 Huawei ban