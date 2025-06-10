What's the story

Zomato, a leading food delivery platform, has introduced a new 'long-distance fee' for its restaurant partners.

The move is aimed at improving profitability and ensuring better compensation for delivery partners.

The charge will be applicable on orders delivered beyond 4km from the restaurant or cloud kitchen.

For orders worth over ₹150 and delivered between 4-6km from the restaurant, Zomato will charge ₹20 extra per order. If the delivery location is over 6km, the fee will double to ₹40 per order.