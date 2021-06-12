Man arrested for posing as cop, extorting money from people

The accused worked as a private guard and was previously involved in case of cheating

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said on Saturday. "The accused, Mahender Pal, alias Sandeep, worked as a private guard and was previously involved in a case of cheating," the police further said.

Incident

Victims were stopped by the accused near Moolchand flyover

According to the police, on June 9, Rajender Kumar Tiwari and his friends were stopped near the Moolchand flyover by a man dressed in khaki and riding a motorcycle who identified himself as a police officer. "The man then allegedly took away their mobile phones and a wallet, and fled the scene," the police said.

Case

Case under IPC Sections 419 and 420 has been registered

"A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). "With the help of ownership details of the offending motorcycle, the suspect was identified as Mahender Pal, a resident of Mundka, in outer Delhi," the DCP said.

Cheating

Accused cheated people as he is addicted to alcohol, drugs

"A team raided the location and nabbed him. Three mobile phones, a wallet, a motorcycle, as well as clothes worn by him at the time of the incident were recovered from his possession," the DCP said. "The accused disclosed that he cheated people for money as he is addicted to alcohol and drugs," he further said.

Extortion

A similar case of extortion was reported in January

A similar incident was reported in January where a 24-year-old man, who lost his job during lockdown, was arrested for extorting money from a person by posing as a policeman in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area. .The accused had threatened the victim to pay a fine of Rs. 2,000 for smoking in public. He later threatened him to pay Rs. 15,000 by showing a gun.