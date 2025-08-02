Delhi: District Centre flyover shut for a month

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the closure. It states that while emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through, they might also get stuck in traffic during peak hours. To ensure smooth movement of vehicles, signage will be put up and traffic personnel deployed at key points.

Commuter advice

Police advise commuters to plan journeys in advance

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid using the flyover during this period. They have recommended using the slip road as an alternate route and planning journeys in advance to accommodate possible delays. The advisory stresses that while the temporary closure may cause inconvenience, it is necessary for long-term safety and structural integrity of the flyover.